Total incidents, 61
Traffic stop, 8
Medical, agency and other assist, 5
Bike, foot and directed patrols, 5
Motor vehicle complaints, 5
Fingerprints, 4
Traffic and safety hazards, 4
Suspicious events, 4
Citizen dispute, 2
Animal problem, 2
Juvenile problem, 2
Parking problem, 2
Theft, 1
Leaving the scene of an accident, 1
Burglary, 1
Alarm, 1
Sept. 2 at 11:18 p.m., a Walden man reported that three Stihl weedwhackers, a Stihl leaf blower and a gas can were stolen from his truck in the Dona’s Car Store parking lot on Route 15 and Wolcott Street.
Sept. 3 at 12:06 p.m., someone left the scene of an accident on Mill Street and Perry Hill Lane. Police say someone hit a Hardwick man’s car while it was parked and left the scene.
Sept. 3 at 4:12 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Glenside Avenue.
Sept. 3 at 4:42 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Route 15 West.
Sept. 4 at 9:06 a.m., a problem with an underage person was investigated on Prospect Street.
Sept. 4 at 10:39 a.m., a sex offender registry check was performed on High Street.
Sept. 4 at 4:17 p.m., Mill Street was the location of a suspicious event.
Sept. 5 at 8:12 a.m., citizens on High Street were having a dispute. Police investigated.
Sept. 6 at 3:26 a.m., a man was hit by a car and killed on Route 16.
Sept. 6 at 5:57 p.m., lost property was reported on Route 15 West.
Sept. 7 at 7:45 p.m., an animal was causing trouble on Wakefield Street.
Sept. 7 at 8:10 p.m., a suspicious event was investigated on Brook Street.
Sept. 8 at 1:12 a.m., threats and harassment were reported on Route 15 West.
Sept. 8 at 8:46 a.m., a problem juvenile brought police to Hazen Union Drive.
Sept. 8 at 11:38 a.m., Lamoille Avenue citizens were having a dispute. Police were called.
Sept. 8 at 7:37 p.m., an animal was causing a problem on Mackville and Scott roads.
Sept. 9 at 10:36 a.m., a vehicle was found abandoned on Route 16.
Sept. 9 at 2:32 p.m., The Moosehorn Café on Route 15 reported that items worth $200 were stolen. Police reported that someone had broken windows to get into the building and caused damage to the café’s interior. Anyone with information is asked to call 802-472-5475.
Sept. 9 at 5:14 p.m., police investigated a theft on Route 14 South.
Sept. 10 at 11:22 a.m., a suspicious event was reported on Vermont Avenue.
Sept. 10 at 6:27 p.m., police were called to a mental health crisis on Route 14 South.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
