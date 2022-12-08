Nov. 1 at 7:05 p.m., Anissa Geno, 50, of Hardwick was cited for driving with a criminally suspended license and negligent operation of a motor vehicle after police said Geno crashed her car into a retaining wall near Union Street. Police administered first aid to a passenger until Hardwick Rescue arrived.
Nov. 17 at 7:20 a.m. police were dispatched to Route 15 by Brown Farm Road when a 2013 Toyota Yaris was found o n its side in a ditch. The operator, Kayla Crum of Hardwick, did not sustain any injuries.
Nov. 17 at 7:20 p.m., police attempted to stop a red Audi A4 on Cottage Street in Hardwick after learning that the car had stolen license plates. After failing to stop for police and driving in a negligent manner, the car crashed into a ditch at 591 Route 14 in Hardwick. The driver, Amanda Fuller of Hardwick, was cited to appear in the Caledonia Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court on Dec. 12.
Nov. 17 at 9 p.m., Jonathan Williams, 41, of Greensboro Bend was pulled over on South Main Street in Hardwick for defective equipment. A motor vehicle check indicated that Williams had been driving with a criminally suspended license. He was cited to appear in Caledonia Court on Dec. 5.
Nov. 20 at 6:48 p.m., Russell Luce III, 52, of Hardwick was arrested for domestic assault after police were called to his residence on Route 15.
Nov. 22 at 6:50 p.m., a car driven by Robert Witham, 42, of Wolcott struck a deer on Route 15 East. The car, a 2017 Buick Encore, suffered extensive damage.
Nov. 22 at 10:59 p.m., a car driven by Heidi Patria, 41, of Glover struck a deer on Craftsbury Road in Hardwick. The car, a 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan, suffered extensive front-end damage.
Nov. 23 at 4:16 p.m., Alan Tanguay, 31, of Lyndonville, was cited for driving with a criminally suspended license and violating conditions of release after police stopped him while driving a company van on Wolcott Street.
Nov. 24 at 5:50 p.m., Alex Maldonado, 19, of Hyde Park, was arrested on an active warrant, driving with a criminally suspended license, attempting to elude police and resisting arrest. After being stopped for a defective brake light, police say Maldonado attempted to flee the scene when police attempted to take him into custody on the warrant. A chase ensued, and police took him into custody near Tops Market.
Nov. 25 at 12:40 a.m., police arrested Rhonci Grace De Gusman, 30, of Barre, for driving under the influence, first offense, on Route 15 West in Hardwick.
Nov. 25 at 11:40 a.m., police received a report of a white car driving erratically on South Main Street in Hardwick. The vehicle, a white Chevrolet SUV, had no plates and was found in a ditch on Mackville Road. Charles Bagely Jr. of Hardwick was at the scene and issued a citation for giving false information to a law enforcement officer after falsely claiming the vehicle did not belong to him. He was cited to appear in Caledonia Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court on Jan. 9.
Nov. 29 at 3:52 p.m., Sheara Bryant, 54, of Cabot, was arrested on a warrant after being stopped on Route 16.
