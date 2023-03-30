Suspicious events: 11
Threats or harassment: 3
Assaults: 2
Snowmobile incidents: 6
Disputes: 3
On March 6 at 3:30 p.m., police dealt with a citizen dispute on Route 16.
On March 7 at 10:16 a.m., police addressed a medical issue on West Church Street.
On March 7 at 4:41 p.m., police received a report of a wanted person on Route 16.
On March 8 at 10:36 p.m., police dealt with a citizen dispute on Maple Street.
On March 9 at 8:34 p.m., police responded to an accident on Church Street.
On March 9 at 1:21 p.m., police dealt with a suspicious event on Dale Street.
On March 10 at 10:40 a.m., police dealt with another suspicious event on South Main Street.
On March 10 at 12:38 p.m., police responded to a trespassing incident on Wolcott Street.
On March 10 at 3:22 p.m., police dealt with a suspicious event on Swallow Hill Drive.
On March 11 at 12:05 p.m., police responded to an incident regarding a snowmobile on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
On March 11 at 3:01 p.m., police received a report of threats and harassment on Upper Cherry Street.
On March 11 at 7:37 p.m., police dealt with four snowmobile incidents on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
On March 11 at 7:52 p.m., police conducted two traffic stops at the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
On March 11 at 10:09 p.m., police dealt with a suspicious event on Spring Street.
On March 12 at 4:23 p.m., police dealt with a suspicious event on Maple Street.
On March 13 at 10:06 a.m., police responded to threats and harassment on Woodbury Street.
On March 13 at 5:36 p.m., police dealt with a suspicious event on High Street.
On March 13 at 9:37 p.m., police responded to an assault on Route 15 West.
On March 14 at 8:33 a.m., police responded to an assault on Slapp Hill.
On March 14 at 8:36 p.m., police responded to a suspicious event on Church Street.
On March 15 at 10:15 a.m., police dealt with a traffic hazard on Center and Porter Brook roads.
On March 15 at 11:03 p.m., police responded to an overdose on High Street.
On March 16 at 12:25 a.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Church Street.
On March 16 at 8:35 a.m., police dealt with a suspicious event on Dutton Road.
On March 16 at 12:42 p.m., police responded to threats and harassment on High Street.
On March 16 at 6:43 p.m., police dealt with a suspicious event on Maple Street.
On March 17 at 10:20 a.m., police dealt with an abandoned vehicle on Route 15 West.
On March 17 at 11:51 a.m., police dealt with a suspicious event on Houston Hill Road.
On March 17 at noon, police responded to a citizen dispute on Hays Drive.
On March 17 at 5:13 p.m., police received a report of a suspicious event on Wolcott Street.
On March 18 at 8:38 a.m., police helped with a medical incident on Route 14 South.
On March 18 at 9:26 a.m., police investigated a theft on Church Street.
On March 18 at 9:25 p.m., police investigated a litterbug on Tucker Brook Road.
On March 19 at 2:29 p.m., police responded to an incident regarding a snowmobile in Hardwick.
On March 19 at 6:56 p.m., police responded to a fire on Cherry Street.
March 22 at 5:45 p.m., police arrested Alain Fradette, 62, of East Hardwick for operating a vehicle without an interlock device on Route 16. A passenger, Patrick Stacey, 31, of Greensboro was arrested on an in-state arrest warrant and taken to Northeast Correctional.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.