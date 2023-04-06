On March 20 at 8:18 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event on Highland Avenue.
On March 21 at 5:10 p.m., police investigated a different suspicious event on Route 15.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
On March 20 at 8:18 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event on Highland Avenue.
On March 21 at 5:10 p.m., police investigated a different suspicious event on Route 15.
On March 21 at 6:20 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile problem on Highland Avenue.
On March 22 at 4:28 p.m., police dealt with an animal problem on Route 15.
On March 22 at 7:35 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event on Riverside Terrace.
On March 22 at 11:22 p.m., police responded to a medical event on Maple Street.
On March 23 at 1:50 a.m., police investigated a suspicious event on Pleasant Street.
On March 23 at 10:48 a.m., police responded to a sex offense on Hazen Union Drive.
On March 24 at 10:31 a.m., police investigated a suspicious event on South Main Street.
On March 24 at 6:17 p.m., police checked out an alarm on Industrial Park Road.
On March 24 at 6:39 p.m. police responded to a medical event on Route 15.
On March 25 at 3:47 p.m., police dealt with a citizen dispute on Route 15.
On March 25 at 6:20 p.m., police dealt with a traffic hazard on Kate Brook Road.
On March 26 at 5:16 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event on South main Street.
On March 26 at 8:40 p.m., police responded to a medical incident on South Main Street.
On March 27 at 8:21 p.m., police received a report of a wanted person on High Street.
•••
On March 13 at 9:37 p.m., officers from the Morristown and Hardwick police departments responded to a report of domestic assault on Route 15 in Hardwick. Russell Luce III, 52, of Hardwick, was later arrested for second degree aggravated domestic assault. He was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court the following day.
On March 24 at 8:20 p.m., Kyle Neill, 50, of Woodbury turned himself into the Hardwick police for an active in-state arrest warrant. He was taken transported to Northeast Correctional Complex on $50 cash bail.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.