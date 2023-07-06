Total incidents, 46
Traffic stop, 6
Motor vehicle complaints, 5
Agency and other assist, 4
Traffic hazard, 3
Foot, bike patrol, 2
Paperwork service, 2
Medical call, 2
Alarm, 1
911 hangup, 1
VIN verification, 1
Fingerprints, 1
June 3 at 3:12 p.m., Liam Lyman-Leas, 20, of Hardwick, was arrested for unlawful trespass for entering the grounds of Hazen Union.
June 26 at 3:13 p.m., an accident at Routes 15 and 16 resulted in property damage.
June 26 at 7:13 p.m., someone reported damage to property on Craftsbury Road.
June 26 at 9:14 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Center Road.
June 27 at 11:28 a.m., a vehicle was found abandoned on Bridgeman Hill Road.
June 28 at 1:52 p.m., police were called to an address on West Church Street for a problem with a juvenile.
June 28 at 3:14 p.m., a suspicious event on Evergreen Manor Drive.
June 28 at 6:22 p.m., police were called to a fire on Cooper Brook Drive.
June 29 at 11:36 a.m., a suspicious event was reported on Elm Street.
June 29 at 6:11 p.m., someone was being threatened or harassed on Dutton Road.
June 29 at 8:14 p.m., police investigated an assault on Route 14 South.
June 29 at 9:03 p.m., another problem with a juvenile, this time on N. Main Street.
June 30 at 7:09 a.m., a suspicious event on Route 15 West was investigated.
June 30 at 2:30 p.m., police are looking for a woman who they say was involved in a rear-end collision on Wolcott Street on June 29 around noon. The woman, identified as Colleen Mercier, 47, address unknown, told the other driver she didn’t want to report the accident so she wouldn’t lose her license. The other driver later learned Mercier had no insurance on her vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 802-472-5475. July 1 at 1:32 p.m., police found property on Route 15 West.
July 1 at 8:05 p.m., found property on Nichols Pond Road.
July 2 at 6:55 a.m., police investigated a suspicious event on Terra Planus Place.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.