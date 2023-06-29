Total incidents, 44
Agency and other assist, 6
Updated: June 30, 2023 @ 10:31 am
Traffic stop, 5
Motor vehicle complaints, 4
Traffic hazard, 1
Foot, bike patrol, 2
Medical call, 1
Fingerprints, 2
June 20 at 10:47 a.m., a 14-year-old was arrested for burglary after he allegedly took approximately $1,000 worth of items from a home on Montgomery Road in Hardwick. Police say the juvenile admitted to the burglary and most of the items were recovered and returned to the homeowner.
June 20 at 12:40 p.m., a suspicious event was investigated on Glenside Avenue.
June 21 at 8:33 a.m., a resident reported that someone had uprooted all the flowers planted in boxes on the North Main Street bridge and thrown them into the river. Anyone with information is asked to call Hardwick police.
June 21 at 5:33 p.m., suspicious event on Route 14.
June 21 at 7:30 p.m., suspicious event on Evergreen Manor Drive.
June 22, police checked in on people from Dusty Swamp, Hideaway Street, Route 15, Route 16, Montgomery Road, Bunker Hill Road, Mini Mart Drive, Woodbury Street and Mackville Road on the sex offender registry.
June 22 at 6:50 p.m., a 14-year-old juvenile was arrested for petit larceny after police said they stole a pair of Apple AirPods from a South Main Street home. The AirPods were returned to the owner.
June 23 at 10:46 a.m., police investigated a suspicious event on High Street.
June 23 at 4:45 p.m., a parking problem on S. Main Street.
June 24 at 12:48 a.m., police investigated a suspicious event on Marshall Street.
June 24 at 8:18 a.m., a welfare check was conducted on Marshall Street.
June 24 at 2:01 p.m., littering was reported on Wolcott Street.
June 24 at 10:53 p.m., Brittany Hay, 29, of Hardwick was arrested for domestic assault in an incident on Hays Drive in Hardwick.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
