Total incidents, 38
Agency assist, 5
Traffic stop, 3
Motor vehicle complaints, 3
Traffic hazard, 2
Bike patrol, 2
Medical assist, 1
Fingerprints, 1
Directed patrol, 1
June 8 at 6:12 p.m., no one was injured in a deer-vehicle collision on Route 16 in Hardwick. Police say Emily Purdy, 48, of Greensboro Bend, was driving north on the state highway when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. Her 2008 Honda CRV sustained damage to its driver’s side doors.
June 11 at 7:23 a.m., police investigated a report of vandalism on Brook Street.
June 11 at 2:36 p.m., a theft was reported on Church Street.
June 12 at 12:22 p.m., a suspicious event was investigated on Route 15.
June 12 at 12:44 p.m., a assault was reported from Hazen Union Drive.
June 12 at 5:59 p.m., suspicious event on Caspian Avenue.
June 12 8:25 p.m., another suspicious event was reported, this time on W. Church Street.
June 12 at 9:59 p.m., suspicious event on Winter Street.
June 13 at 10:15 a.m., two cars collided at the Hardwick Post Office on Mill Street resulting in damage but no injuries. Police said Steven Jenne, 63, of Hardwick was pulling out of the post office when he collided with Robin Hill, 62, also of Hardwick, who was pulling out of the garage driveway across the street.
June 13 at 11:28 a.m., a suspicious event was reported from School Circle.
June 14 at 1:11 a.m., police were called to a mental health incident on S. Main Street.
June 14 at 12:44 p.m., an ATV incident was reported from Bunker Hill Road.
June 15 at 10:20 a.m., a theft was reported from Central Street.
June 15 at 7:30 p.m., a sexual offense was investigated from Hillside Street.
June 16 at 12:08 p.m., police dealt with an animal problem on Spring Street.
June 16 at 1:20 p.m., a theft was reported on Prospect Street.
June 17 at 11:31 a.m., property was found on Route 15 West.
June 17 at 5:35 p.m., hazardous materials on Mill Street.
June 18 at 3:21 p.m., a suspicious event on Route 15 West.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
