Total incidents, 44
Traffic stop, 6
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Total incidents, 44
Traffic stop, 6
Directed, bike and foot patrol, 6
Agency and other assist, 4
Fingerprints, 2
Motor vehicle complaints, 2
Alarm, 2
July 30 at 8:31 a.m., police dealt with an animal problem on Hopkins Hill Road.
July 30 at 5:13 p.m., found property on High Street.
July 31 at 1:58 p.m., a theft was reported on West Church Street.
July 31 at 10: 59 p.m., someone on Lower Cherry Street reported a suspicious event.
Aug. 1 at 7:31 p.m., another suspicious event was reported, this time on Montgomery Road.
Aug. 2 at 8:35 a.m., Residents on Fletcher Lane reported the theft of tires, rims, a catalytic converter and inspection sticker.
Aug. 2 at 11:15 a.m., a bad check was passed on S. Main Street.
Aug. 2 at 12:06 p.m., an animal was causing a problem on Spruce Drive.
Aug. 3 at 8:24 a.m., a Dutton Road man reported that his dark maroon 2012 Honda Civic had been stolen from his home.
Aug. 3 at 11:57 a.m., littering was reported on Highland Avenue.
Aug. 3 at 2:24 p.m., another unruly animal, this time on South Main Street.
Aug. 3 at 3:07 p.m., police mediated a citizen dispute on Evergreen Manor Drive.
Aug. 3 at 6:16 p.m., Hillside Drive was the site of another animal problem.
Aug. 3 at 9:02 p.m., a fire hazard was investigated on Route 14 South.
Aug. 5 at 7:27 a.m., an accident on Glenside Avenue and Scott Road resulted in property damage.
Aug. 5 at 9:50 a.m., a theft was reported on Mill Street.
Aug. 5 at 12:40 p.m., a disruptive juvenile drew police on Lower Cherry Street.
Aug. 6 at 5:17 p.m., police responded to a call about drugs on High Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
Great job to all! The winners will be announced August 17 in a special supplement published in the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen, and distributed through the fall at select retail outlets.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.