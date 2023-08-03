Total incidents, 40
Traffic stop, 4
Fingerprints, 4
Agency and other assist, 4
VIN verification, 3
Motor vehicle complaints, 2
Parking problem, 2
Paperwork service, 2
Alarm, 2
Directed patrol, 1
Medical call, 1
911 hangup, 1
July 18 at 10:01, a two-car accident on South Main Street resulted in no injuries.
July 22 at 12:24 p.m., a man was taken to Copley Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after he drove off the side of East Church Street and hit another vehicle parked in a driveway.
July 23 at 7:31 a.m., an accident resulting in property damage was reported on Route 15.
July 23 at 8:33 p.m., citizens were in a dispute on South Main Street.
July 24 at 1:50 p.m., a report of trespassing on Dutton Road.
July 24 at 3:10 p.m., a truck hit a bear on Center Road near the Greensboro town line. The bear took off into the woods, and the driver’s truck suffered minor damage.
July 24 at 3:26 p.m., a Hardwick woman called police to report a phone scam that she did not fall for.
July 24 at 11:37 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Route 15.
July 25 at 8:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenside Avenue.
July 25 at 12:49 p.m., police were called to Jenne Road for a report of a kid causing trouble.
July 26 at 7:45 a.m., the caretaker of the Fairview Cemetery on Glenside Avenue reported that someone damaged the lawn at the cemetery and left trash behind. The culprit drove around the cemetery and into a ditch, pushing up sod. The caretaker told police people visit the cemetery at night to use and deal drugs.
July 26 at 12:12 p.m., Mini Mart Drive was the location of suspicious activity.
July 26 6:04 p.m., police served a restraining order on South Main Street.
July 27 at 6:38 p.m., Upper Cherry Street saw suspicious activity.
July 28 at 7:50 p.m., someone stole tools from a storage unit on Route 14 South, including a Craftsman lathe and a large antique circular saw blade. Contact police if you have information about the theft.
July 29 at 11:31 p.m., someone was disturbed by noise on Mini Mart Drive.
July 30 at 8:31 a.m., a problem animal on Hopkins Hill Road.
July 30 at 5:13 p.m., police found property on High Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
