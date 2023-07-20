July 10 at 9:47 p.m., Dean Mercier of Hardwick received minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash on Route 15 east of Hardwick. Police say Mercier, while rounding a curve, struck a large tree that had fallen onto a dark portion of the road. His vehicle veered off the road and struck several other trees head-on. His 2023 Ford F-350 was totaled.

July 11 at 6:33 p.m., Ellen Fradette, 35, of Walden, was arrested on an in-state warrant after a report of suspicious activity at the cemetery on Glenside Avenue.

