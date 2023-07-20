July 10 at 9:47 p.m., Dean Mercier of Hardwick received minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash on Route 15 east of Hardwick. Police say Mercier, while rounding a curve, struck a large tree that had fallen onto a dark portion of the road. His vehicle veered off the road and struck several other trees head-on. His 2023 Ford F-350 was totaled.
July 11 at 6:33 p.m., Ellen Fradette, 35, of Walden, was arrested on an in-state warrant after a report of suspicious activity at the cemetery on Glenside Avenue.
July 15 at 11:45 a.m., police cited Melissa Blair, 37, of Hardwick, for leaving the scene of an accident and for having no insurance after an investigation revealed she backed into a van on Route 15 at the temporary traffic lights. She told the other driver there was no damage and left the scene, police said.
July 16 at 12:03 p.m., a 70-year-old Hardwick woman was injured in the Mill Street parking lot after she parked her car but failed to put it into park. The car started to move and, while she attempted to stop it, it ran over her leg. She was transported to Copley Hospital by Hardwick Rescue.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
