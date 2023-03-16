Suspicious events: 4
Thefts: 2
Juvenile problems: 2
Disputes: 3
Arrests
On Jan. 20 at 6:15 p.m., Denise Fradette, 34, of Walden was arrested on Hopkins Hill Road on suspicion of driving under the influence. A blood sample later tested positive for illegal drugs, police say. She has been cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, March 20.
Feb. 7, Logan Ballard, 34, of Woodbury, was cited into court for driving with a criminally suspended license. Ballard was cited again, on Feb. 16, for driving with a suspended license.
On Feb. 13 at noon, police arrested Danielle Lowe, 33, of Morrisville, on Hopkins Hill Road in Hardwick on a $50,000 outstanding warrant. Upon her arrest, police found Lowe in possession of illegal drugs.
On Feb. 18, Jennifer Thoma, 46, of Hardwick was arrested on Hopkins Hill Road for criminal contempt of court and five counts of violation of conditions of release. She was cited to appear in Lamoille Superior Court on Wednesday, March 15.
Feb. 28 at 5:56 p.m., police arrested Tyler Clark, 28, of Hardwick, on an in-state warrant for failing to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent.
Incidents
On Feb. 13 at 11:47 a.m., police received a call regarding a wanted person on Hopkins Hill Road.
On Feb. 13 at 2:44 p.m., police dealt with a trespassing incident on Glenside Avenue.
On Feb. 13 at 4:24 p.m., police received a call about an assault on Dutton Road.
On Feb. 14 at 9:33 a.m., police received a report about a theft on Mill Street.
On Feb. 14 at 4:15 p.m., police received a report about a suspicious event on Maple Street.
On Feb. 14 at 7:45 p.m., police dealt with a custodial dispute on Rocky Circle.
On Feb. 14 at 9:28 p.m., police dealt with a citizen dispute on Mill Street.
On Feb. 15 at 1:40 p.m., police received a call about a suspicious event on N. Main Street.
On Feb. 15 at 3:50 p.m., police dealt with someone driving with a suspended license.
On Feb. 15 at 5 p.m., police received a report of fraud on High Street.
On Feb. 15 at 7:06 p.m., police dealt with a citizen dispute on Maple Street.
On Feb. 16 at 8:59 p.m., police received a report of a fraud on Houston Hill Road.
On Feb. 16 at 4:21 p.m., police dealt with a trespassing incident on Glenside Avenue.
On Feb. 18 at 9:33 a.m., police received a report of an overdose on Hillside Street.
On Feb. 18 at 12:34 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile problem on Route 15.
On Feb. 18 at 3:58 p.m., police received a report of a wanted person on Route 14 South.
On Feb. 20 at 8:07 a.m., police dealt with a mental health incident on Main Street.
On Feb. 22 at 5:07 a.m., police dealt with a suspicious event on Route 14 South.
On Feb. 22 at 8:17 a.m., police dealt with vandalism on Charlevoix Street.
On Feb. 22 at 9:17 a.m., police received a report of a sex offense at Hazen Union Drive.
On Feb. 22 at 9:35 a.m., police received a report of a theft on High Street.
On Feb. 23 at 6:58 a.m., police dealt with an ATV incident on Spruce Drive.
On Feb. 24 at 5:31 p.m., police received a report of a missing person on Montgomery Road.
On Feb. 26 at 8:41 a.m., police dealt with a juvenile problem on Route 15 East.
On Feb. 26 at 9:37 a.m., police dealt with a snowmobile issue on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
On Feb. 27 at 8:52 a.m., police dealt with vandalism on Route 15 East.
On Feb. 27 at 7:12 p.m., police received a report of a suspicious event on Wolcott Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
