Arrests: 1
Traffic stops: 11
Fingerprints: 7
Nov. 12, Colin Mercier, 31, of Hardwick, was cited for providing false information to police when he was questioned in connection to a missing vehicle.
Dec. 5 at 10:43 a.m., police addressed a juvenile problem on High Street.
Dec. 6 at 1:49 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event on Center Road.
Dec. 6 at 2:54 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Wakefield Street.
Dec. 7 at 5:31 a.m., police responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Route 16.
Dec. 7 at 12:06 p.m., police investigated a 911 hang-up on Bridgman Hill Road.
Dec. 7 at 1:41 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Mill Street.
Dec. 8 at 1:41 a.m., police mediated a citizen dispute on Route 16.
Dec. 8 at 11:18 a.m., police responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Route 15.
Dec. 8 at 7:58 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event on Bridgman Hill Road.
Dec. 9 at 9:57 a.m., police investigated a trespassing incident on Hazen Union Drive.
Dec. 9 at 5 p.m., police investigated a drug-related incident on Dale Street.
Dec. 9 at 5:31 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Mountain View Road.
Dec. 9 at 5:51 p.m., police investigated a 911 hang-up on Route 15.
Dec. 10 at 11:39 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Highland Avenue.
Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event near Wolcott and South Main streets.
Dec. 11 at 1:16 a.m., police investigated an accident and cited one person for driving with a suspended license on Route 14.
Dec. 11 at 7:13 a.m., police helped with a medical call on Anairs Drive.
Dec. 11 at 5:11 a.m., police investigated an accident where property was damaged near Routes 15 and 16.
Dec. 12 at 7:57 p.m., during a motor vehicle stop prompted by a defective headlight, police arrested Russell Luce III on an in-state warrant. He was transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex. His bail was set at $50.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
