On Dec. 15 at 9:25 p.m., police responded to a 911 hang-up on Route 16. Upon arriving at the scene, Sheara Bryant, 54, of Cabot was arrested for violating conditions of release and resisting arrest. She was transported to the Hardwick Police Department and cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Feb. 13.
On Dec. 17 at 11 p.m., police found a vehicle reported stolen to the Vermont State Police. The operator of the vehicle, Tyler Clark, 28, of Hardwick, was arrested and transported to the Hardwick Police Department before detoxing at the Northeast Regional Correctional Complex. Clark was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, refusing a sobriety test, and operating without owner’s consent.
On Dec. 23 at 8:49 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle complaint at 17 Craftsbury Road. The vehicle’s operator, Gina Sandoval, 41, of Middle Grove, N.Y., was arrested for DUI No. 1. She’s set to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Jan. 9.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.