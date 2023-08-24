Aug. 5 at 7:27 a.m., police found a car owned by Kolby Bourdeau, 22, of Jeffersonville, upside down at the intersection of Scott Road and Glenside Avenue. He told police he stopped to check his phone and his gray Toyota Tundra rolled down the embankment.
Aug. 8 at 4:57 p.m., Richard Daigle, 72, of Woodbury, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license after police stopped him on Route 14 for a driving an unregistered vehicle.
Aug. 13 at 10:28 a.m., Bryant Austin, 37, of Hardwick, reported that a 9mm handgun was stolen from his home on Spruce Drive. Anyone with information should call police.
Aug. 21 at 12:49 p.m., a two-vehicle crash at an East Main Street intersection resulted in minor injuries. Police said Dale Vantour, 60, of Greensboro Bend, didn’t see a car coming down Stannard Mountain Road and collided with the car’s doors on its driver’s side. Three children were in the car, but emergency medical services were not called.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
