Aug. 10 at 4:55 p.m., Richard Daigle, 72, of Hardwick, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, after a traffic stop on South Main Street.
Aug. 18 at 5:20 p.m., Brent Rathburn, 42, of Hardwick, was arrested for eluding police and negligent driving after being pulled over on Route 14. Police say they tried to pull Rathburn over but he refused to stop and led them on a chase onto Mackville Road, where police stopped the pursuit for safety reasons. Three days later, police cited Rathburn into court for the alleged aforementioned offenses.
