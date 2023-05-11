April 25 at 12 p.m., police were dispatched to a vehicle crash on Route 14 near the intersection of Route 15. Police found that a red Toyota pickup driven by David Pudvah, left at the nearby Kwik Stop in neutral, rolled across the road and collided with the New England Auto Glass building, damaging a garage door and vehicle. No injuries were reported.
April 25, police arrived at Little Deer Drive in Wheelock and arrested Danielle Lowe, 33, of Hardwick, for violating the conditions of release.
