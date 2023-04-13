Assault: 1
Fingerprints: 3
Traffic hazards: 3
Traffic stops: 39
On April 4 at 5:49 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event on Slapp Hill.
On April 5 at 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of intoxication on Mini Mart Drive.
On April 5 at 9:32 p.m., police responded to a report of a fire on Bunker Hill Road.
On April 6 at 7:44 p.m., police responded to a suspicious event on Spring Street.
On April 6 at 9:16 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Spruce Drive.
On April 7 at 8:51 a.m., police dealt with a traffic hazard on Putnam Avenue.
On April 7 at 3:04 p.m., police dealt with another traffic hazard, this time on Center and Porter Brook roads.
On April 7 at 4:38 p.m., police responded to a suspicious event on Mill Street.
On April 8 at 9:08 p.m., police received a report of an assault on Route 15W.
On April 8 at 9:36 p.m., police received a report of lost property on Route 15W.
On April 10 at 10:03 p.m., police dealt with a traffic hazard on South Main Street and Jenne Road.
•••
Feb. 28 at 7:12 p.m. police responded to a call at the Hardwick House of Pizza about a larceny. After reviewing video surveillance footage, police cited Beth Keough, 25 of Barre, for petit larceny.
March 17 at 10 p.m., while driving on Route 14 in Hardwick, Lori Arczynski, 59, of Greensboro, hit a mailbox, and went down a steep embankment and struck some small trees before coming to a stop. Police say she was uninjured. On March 18, police conducted a welfare check on Maple Street. After making everyone was safe, police learned that Julian Hamilton, 28, of Hardwick had threatened the person who called in the welfare check to police. Hamilton was charged with disorderly conduct with an electronic device.
April 8 at 9:08 p.m., police arrested Randy West, 36, of Hardwick for an alleged domestic assault on Route 15 West. He was released on conditions.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
