Suspicious events: 9
Juvenile problems: 3
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Suspicious events: 9
Juvenile problems: 3
Violation of conditions: 2
Citizen disputes: 2
Traffic stops: 22
April 16, 7:59 a.m., police executed a search warrant on Mackville Road.
April 16 at 10:41 a.m., police investigated a suspicious event on Mackville Road.
April 16 at 3:24 p.m., police investigated a violation of conditions of release on Little Deer Drive.
April 16 at 5:33 p.m., police responded to a suspicious event on Woodbury Street.
April 17 at 12:24 p.m., police responded to a suspicious event on North Main Street.
April 17 at 9:45 p.m., police responded to a medical incident on High Street.
April 18 at 7:29 a.m., police dealt with a juvenile problem on Prospect Street.
April 18 at noon, police dealt with a juvenile problem on Hazen Union Drive.
April 18 at 7:41 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event on High Street.
April 19 at 3:32 p.m., a fraud was reported on Dimick Road.
April 20 at 11:10 a.m., police investigated a suspicious event on South Main Street.
April 20 at 2:24 p.m., police investigated a violation of conditions of release on Route 14S.
April 20 at 2:33 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile problem on Hazen Union Drive.
April 21 at 9:55 a.m., threats and harassment were reported from Route 15W.
April 21 at 4:32 p.m., police resolved a citizen dispute on Brook Street.
April 21 at 5:49 p.m., police resolved a citizen dispute on Wolcott Street.
April 22 at 2:46 p.m., police responded to a suspicious event on Route 16 and Hillary Drive.
April 22 at 5:57 p.m., police responded to a suspicious event on Route 15W.
April 22 at 8:35 p.m., police responded to a suspicious event on Wapanaki Road.
April 23 at 4:31 p.m., police responded to a suspicious event on Lower Prospect Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
Nominations are open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. This nomination period is your chance to write in names, so if you (or your favorite business) want to be on the list of finalists, spread the word. Nominations are open through May 17.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.