April 11 at 7 p.m., Danielle Lowe, 33, of Wheelock, was arrested for violating conditions of release and operating with a criminally suspended license.
April 19 at 7:11 p.m., Alex Maldonado, 19, of Greensboro Bend, was arrested on an in-state warrant after a traffic stop on Route 16.
April 19 at 8 a.m., Pauline Parkhurst, 85, of Hardwick, suffered major injuries after the car she was driving went over a steep embankment and flipped over on The Lane Road. She was transported to Copley Hospital by Hardwick Rescue.
April 24 at 2 p.m., Jacob Williams, 29, of Hardwick, was arrested for failing to comply with the Vermont sex offender registry.
April 25 at 7 p.m., Robert Roya, 65, of Wheelock, was arrested for contempt on violation of conditions of release after he failed to report that an individual in his custody was in violation of their conditions of release.
April 28 at 7:55 p.m., Steven Seaman, 21, of Bethlehem, N.H., was arrested for attempting to elude with negligent operation on McAllister Farm Road.
April 28 at 9:30 p.m., a 53-year-old Greensboro man, James Mcintyre, suffered minor injuries after an accident on Route 16 North. Police said Mcintyre overcorrected while going around a corner, sending the car into a skid, and rolling it two to three times before ending up in a ditch.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.