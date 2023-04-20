Suspicious events: 8
Medical incidents: 5
Assault: 1
Fraud: 1
Parking problems: 2
Traffic stops: 41
Total incidents: 96
April 10 at 10:03 a.m., police dealt with a traffic hazard on South Main Street and Jenne Road.
April 10 at 1:49 p.m., police responded to a suspicious event on Route 15W.
April 10 at 6:51 p.m., police responded to a different suspicious event on Daniels Road.
April 11 at 1:58 a.m., medical call on South Main Street.
April 11 at 8:21 a.m., police resolved a citizen dispute on Hopkins Hill Road.
April 11 at 6:27 p.m., police investigated an assault that was reported on South Main Street.
April 12 at 12:20 a.m., police looked into a parking problem on Mackville Road.
April 12 at 11:17 a.m., police investigated a fraud on Upper Cherry Street.
April 12 at 10:03 p.m., police responded to a medical incident on Mill Street.
April 13 at 11:34 a.m., police responded to a call about a fire on Carey Road and Route 14S.
April 13 at 3:16 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile problem on Hazen Union Drive.
April 13 at 5:01 p.m., lost property was found on South Main Street and Wolcott Street.
April 13 at 7:02 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event on Wolcott Street.
April 14 at 7:44 a.m., suspicious event on South Main Street.
April 14 at 10:02 a.m., a different suspicious event on Granite Street.
April 14 at 1:09 p.m., police responded to a medical event on Creamery Road.
April 14 at 3:34 p.m., police responded to a different medical event on Dutton Road.
April 15 at 11:58 a.m., police investigated a theft from Route 16.
April 15 at 5:43 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Mill Street.
April 16 at 7:59 a.m., police responded to a drug incident on Mackville Road.
April 16 at 10:41 a.m., a suspicious event on Mackville Road.
April 16 at 2:16 p.m., police dealt with a parking problem on South Main Street.
April 16 at 3:24 p.m., police responded to a call regarding someone who had violated their conditions of release on Little Deer Drive.
April 16 at 5:33 p.m., police looked into a suspicious event on Woodbury Street.
April 17 at 12:24 p.m., police investigated a suspicious event on North Main Street.
April 17 at 9:45 p.m., medical incident on High Street.
•••
On April 4 at 8:53 p.m., police responded to South Main Street to investigate a report of a damaged fence and pillar. Police said a vehicle jumped the curb and knocked the pillar off its cement block, causing severe damage to the fence. A maroon-colored mud flap belonging to a Honda vehicle was found. Anyone with information should contact Hardwick police.
On April 11 at 6:40 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle crash on Route 16 involving a 2012 Infinity G25 that left the road and was lodged between two trees.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
