Total incidents, 82
Suspicious event, 15
Medical, agency and other assist, 8
Bike, foot and directed patrols, 8
Traffic stop, 7
Motor vehicle complaints, 6
Fingerprints, 7
Theft, 5
Citizen dispute, 5
Traffic accidents, 3
Leaving the scene of an accident, 2
Welfare check, 2
911 hangup, 2
Overdose, 1
Trespassing, 1
Noise, 1
Animal problem, 1
Fire hazard, 1
Juvenile problem, 1
Parking problem, 1
Bad check, 1
Found property, 1
Aug. 7 at 2:10 p.m., police arrested Jonathan Laverpool, 36, of Hardwick, for burglary after police alleged he took copper piping and other items from the Inn by the River. The inn’s owner caught the suspect, who fled toward town, police said.
Aug. 20 at 12:40 p.m., police investigated a trespassing complaint on Mackville Road.
Aug. 20 at 4:47 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Granite Street.
Aug. 20 at 9:47 p.m., a suspicious event was reported on Wolcott Street.
Aug. 21 at 6:48 a.m., a suspicious event was reported on Route 15 West.
Aug. 21 at 9:09 a.m., a citizen dispute erupted on East Church Street.
Aug. 21 at 11:46 a.m., someone left the scene of an accident on Main Street.
Aug. 21 at 11:51 a.m., police took a motor vehicle complaint on Route 15.
Aug. 21 at 12:49 p.m., an accident at East Main Street and Stannard Mountain Road resulted in property damage but no injuries.
Aug. 21 at 8:52 p.m., another suspicious event was reported, this time on South Main.
Aug. 22 at 12:15 p.m., a suspicious event on Dutton Road was reported.
Aug. 22 at 1:01 p.m., South Main Street was the site of another suspicious event.
Aug. 23 at 1 p.m., someone was making too much noise on Wolcott Street.
Aug. 23 at 1:49 p.m., a citizen dispute on Marshall Street.
Aug. 24 at 6:55 a.m., a suspicious event was reported on Route 15, but this time on the east end of town.
Aug. 24 at 5:04 p.m., a fire hazard was investigated at Mackville Road and Spruce Drive.
Aug. 25 at 10:14 a.m., an animal ruckus on Mackville Road.
Aug. 26 at 1:23 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Baker Hill Drive.
Aug 26 at 3:57 p.m., a motor vehicle complaint was reported on Route 15.
Aug. 27 at 1:35 p.m., a report of a bad check was taken on Route 16.
Aug. 27 at 2:34 p.m., a motor vehicle complaint on Center Road.
Aug. 28 at 2:43 p.m., a 13-year-old bicyclist hit a car turning left from North Main Street near the entrance to Hardwick Electric. Police said the juvenile suffered a concussion and other minor cuts and bruises. The motorist’s truck had minor damage.
Aug. 28 at 8:29 a.m., a theft was reported at the junction of routes 15 and 16.
Aug. 28 at 2:43 p.m., an accident on North Main Street resulted in injuries.
Aug. 28 at 8:12 p.m., School Circle was the site of suspicious activity.
Aug. 29 at 10:10 a.m., citizens were having a dispute on Route 15 West. Police intervened.
Aug. 29 at 11:21 a.m., police found property on South Main Street.
Aug. 29 at 11:36 a.m., a theft was reported on Wolcott Street.
Aug. 29 at 2:48 p.m., a theft was reported on Dale Street.
Aug. 30 at 5:52 a.m., Bunker Hill Road was the site of early morning suspicious activity.
Aug. 30 at 3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.
Aug. 30 at 4:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridgeman Hill Road.
Aug. 31 at 7:13 p.m., police were called to Main Street for suspicious activity.
Sept. 1 at 3:06 a.m., an overdose was reported on Pleasant Street.
Sept. 1 at 5:34 a.m., citizens were having a dispute on Pleasant Street.
Sept. 1 at 12:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
Sept. 1 at 5:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 16.
Sept. 1 at 5:23 p.m., a theft was reported on Mini Mart Drive.
Sept. 1 at 7:31 p.m., police investigated a citizen dispute on Michaud Lane.
Sept. 2 at 1:16 a.m., police were called to North Main Street for a problem with a juvenile.
Sept. 2 at 10:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mini Mart Drive.
Sept. 2 at 11:18 a.m., a theft was reported on Route 15 West.
Sept. 3 at 12:06 p.m., someone left the scene of an accident on Mill Street.
Sept. 3 at 4:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 15 West.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
