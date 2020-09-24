An investigation spanning most of the year has led to drug-related charges leveled against five people by law enforcement agencies in Caledonia County.
Police in Hardwick raided a number of locations on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 16, and rounded up five people suspected of selling drugs in Hardwick and Greensboro.
They included:
• James Patten, 38, of Hardwick — accused of selling heroin.
• Robert Chaplin, 26, of Hardwick — three counts of selling cocaine.
• Shamcie Cota, 45, of Hardwick — accused of selling cocaine and aiding in the commission of a felony.
• Randy Rich, 24, of Greensboro — accused of manufacturing, distributing or dispending fentanyl and heroin.
• Justin Rich, 28, of Greensboro — accused of aiding in the commission of a felony.
These charges came after raids on Evergreen Manor Drive in Hardwick, School Street in East Hardwick and Stannard Mountain Road in Greensboro, police said.
Officers from the Hardwick Police Department began investigating drug sales in Hardwick and Greensboro earlier this year, culminating in the roundup and arrests made on Sept. 16.
Each of the five were taken into custody that day were later cited and released; all five were due in court in Caledonia and Orleans counties the following day.
Vermont Fish & Wildlife, St. Johnsbury Police and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency helped with the raids last week.
