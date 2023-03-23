On March 9 at 12:17 p.m., Hardwick Police responded to Hazen Union High School to investigate a report an intoxicated man who showed up to see his grandchildren. The man had driven to the high school and school staff worried that he would drive away in his vehicle. Hardwick police arrested Shawn Tardif, 58, of Stannard, for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest.

