Maurice Richardson, 86, from Hardwick was killed early Wednesday morning after he was hit by a car.
Hardwick police, Hardwick Rescue Squad and Hardwick Fire Department responded to the scene where Richardson was pronounced dead.
Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 10:19 pm
Maurice Richardson, 86, from Hardwick was killed early Wednesday morning after he was hit by a car.
Hardwick police, Hardwick Rescue Squad and Hardwick Fire Department responded to the scene where Richardson was pronounced dead.
Benjamin Mallery, 28, from Sheffield, was driving his blue 2007 Chevy Malibu on Route 16 near Molleur Drive at just after 3 a.m. when his front bumper struck a pedestrian, who police said was in the southbound lane of the road.
In their initial investigation, police noted that fog and driver visibility may have been a factor in the accident. Speeding, alcohol or drugs do not appear to factors in the collision, police said in a press release.
The crash is being investigated by the Hardwick Police Department and the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.
