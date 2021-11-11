Travis Lathe-Godfrey, 26, of Hardwick, was arraigned Nov. 3 on one felony count of promoting a recording of sexual conduct by a child, according to Vermont Attorney General’s Office.
He pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court in Orleans County.
According to documents filed with the court, the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone had used Facebook to send material depicting child sexual assault, which led the task force to Lathe-Godfrey.
Judge Lisa A. Warren released Lathe-Godfrey on conditions that limit his access to children and the internet.
