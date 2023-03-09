“They all want guns whenever they come up here.”
That’s what police say a man arrested on weapons charges in Morristown last week told them, referring to the suspected drug dealer who had just jumped out a back window and holed himself up in a barn, leading police to close the road for two hours.
According to an affidavit by Morristown police chief Jason Luneau, last Thursday, Feb. 28, around 10:45 a.m., state troopers went to a house at 941 Washington Highway to arrest two people — Michael Ulrich, 31, of Hyde Park, and Carlee Shields, 44, of Morrisville — suspected of stealing two handguns from Parro’s Gun Shop in Waterbury.
As state troopers and Morristown police approached the house, a person later identified as Sharad Collier, 25, of Hartford, Conn., was seen jumping out a back window and running away from the house, according to the affidavit, which describes how police were able to follow Collier’s tracks in the snow to a barn down the road.
According to Luneau, after state police took Ulrich and Shields into custody without incident, Morristown police shut down Washington Highway from Lower Elmore Mountain Road to the scene where they were having a standoff with Collier, telling him numerous times over a loudspeaker to come out of the barn. After two hours, police say Collier exited the barn without incident and was taken to nearby Copley Hospital to be treated for hypothermia.
Investigators, assisted now by Stowe police, searched the barn where Collier was hiding and located 70 bags suspected of containing fentanyl — later that evening, one of the bags was tested and did indeed contain fentanyl, according to police.
Police were granted a warrant to search the house at 941 Washington Highway, which is listed as Shields’ address. Luneau, in his affidavit, said he knows the Washington Highway house as “a location that distributes illegal substances such as crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.”
Police say they found a Glock .40 caliber handgun, a digital scale and what they suspected to be crack cocaine — which later tested positive and weighed in at 74.7 grams in the aggregate — in a spare bedroom that Ulrich said Collier often stays at when he comes up from “the city.”
Collier was arraigned in Lamoille County Superior Court the next day, March 1, where he pleaded not guilty to fentanyl trafficking, cocaine trafficking, resisting arrest and unlawful trespass. He was held for lack of $50,000 bail.
Guns for drugs
The discovery of Collier in the Washington Highway home, and the subsequent standoff and arrest, came about when state police went there to question Ulrich and Shields about their alleged involvement in a handgun that had been reported missing from Parro’s Gun Shop in Waterbury a week earlier.
After reviewing store security camera footage from Feb. 18, police state they saw Ulrich and Shields rummaging through numerous boxes of Herstal and Glock pistols that store employees said were overstock used guns meant to replenish display models.
Police say security footage indicates Shields took one of the guns and stuck it in her waistband.
Ulrich and Shields were arraigned on the gun charges March 2 in Washington County Superior Court. The court did not find probable cause to charge Ulrich with theft, but he pleaded not guilty to two counts of firearm possession that is prohibited because of a previous conviction for a violent crime.
Shields pleaded not guilty to retail theft, linked to the missing handgun from Parro’s.
While police were having their standoff with Collier on Washington Highway, Ulrich, meanwhile, told Luneau at the station that he and Shields were looking at guns because drug dealers coming into Morristown “are all scrambling to get guns” and they wanted Ulrich and Shield to check out prices for them, according to Luneau’s affidavit.
“They all want guns whenever they come up here,” Ulrich reportedly told Luneau.
Ulrich has a lengthy criminal history.
He was arrested last year by Stowe police for heroin possession; two months ago by Vermont State Police for retail theft; and two weeks ago by Morristown police for cocaine possession.
In 2017, he pleaded guilty to domestic assault and resisting arrest after he assaulted a woman at the Grey Fox Inn in Stowe. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to possession of a stimulant, depressant or narcotic. In 2013, he pleaded guilty to burglary and petty larceny — breaking into Ornament Design in Jeffersonville and stealing $6,000 in gems and jewelry.
