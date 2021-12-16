The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department arrested four people in conjunction with a Dec. 4 burglary at the Jolley’s store on Main Street in Johnson.
Video of the burglary showed a man breaking into the store and stealing a significant number of cigarettes.
The store was broken into again Dec. 9, and additional video led deputies to two addresses on Park Street in Johnson.
Subsequently arrested were Cherie Salls, 44, and Jeffrey Morel, 34, both for possession of heroin and cocaine, Jeffrey Barnes, 36, possession of stolen property, and Louis (Ricky) Marsh Jr., 48, on two charges of burglary.
Marsh was lodged on an outstanding warrant.
Police say they found a large quantity of suspected narcotics, money and documents that point to drug trafficking at the home of Salls, at 75 Park St.
Morristown and Stowe police departments and Vermont Fish and Game provided support during the execution of a search warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.