A former Johnson woman who law enforcement officials once considered a major dealer of dangerous drugs in the Lamoille County area, has been given a break after successfully completing the federal drug court program in Burlington.

Melissa A. George, 34, was living on St. Johns Road when she was stopped for speeding by Morristown Police on Aug. 14, 2020, and officers seized 1,634 bags of heroin, various drug paraphernalia and $5,200 in cash. They later impounded a handgun at her home.

