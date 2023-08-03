A former Johnson woman who law enforcement officials once considered a major dealer of dangerous drugs in the Lamoille County area, has been given a break after successfully completing the federal drug court program in Burlington.
Melissa A. George, 34, was living on St. Johns Road when she was stopped for speeding by Morristown Police on Aug. 14, 2020, and officers seized 1,634 bags of heroin, various drug paraphernalia and $5,200 in cash. They later impounded a handgun at her home.
George, who is now living at a sober house for women in Essex Junction, continued to struggle with her addiction after her arrest and was jailed after testing positive for cocaine multiple times while on pre-trial release. She was eventually allowed to enroll in the federal drug rehabilitation program.
This week George was back in federal court for sentencing on a felony drug conspiracy charge and potentially faced a penalty of 108 to 135 months in prison. But the prosecution and defense reached an agreement due to her success in the drug program, crediting her with time served.
Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III told George on Monday she would still be on a short rope. He placed her under federal supervised release by the U.S. Probation Office with special terms for three years.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew C. Gilman said George had been part of a major conspiracy that brought deadly controlled substances into the Lamoille Valley region from Massachusetts and southern Vermont. She then was involved in hand-to-hand sales of heroin and crack cocaine, Gilman said in his sentencing memo.
Gilman acknowledged George had a challenging upbringing and a longstanding battle with substance abuse. The substance abuse and mental health issues played a significant role in her criminal conduct, he said.
“Through her success in drug court, George has demonstrated that she can control those challenges. Today, following this criminal justice intervention, her pattern of drug use and criminal conduct has ceased,” Gilman wrote. “George deserves credit for her remarkable progress.”
Defense lawyer Gregory S. Mertz echoed Gilman’s thoughts. As part of his presentation, Mertz submitted letters of support showing George was now working as a drug abuse counselor at Act One/Bridge, the only detox facility in Chittenden County. George had become clean in part by her Vermont Foundation of Recovery Membership in October 2021.
She also is working at a child care center in Williston.
Mertz said his only disappointment was the U.S. Attorney's Office would not allow George to plead guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge instead of the felony count for conspiring with others to distribute heroin and crack cocaine between January and August 2020.
He said the road to drug vourt proved long and uncertain. The U.S. Probation Office had said she was not an appropriate candidate given her history of non-compliance and lack of ties to Chittenden County. The prosecution also was skeptical, but eventually agreed to give Mertz time to develop a workable structured treatment plan.
Part of George's rehab plan included identifying people that she needed to cut ties with to move forward, Mertz said in his sentencing memo. After completing Valley Vista, a residential drug rehab program in Vergennes, George moved into the sober house for women in Essex Junction. She serves as a mentor and was the treasurer at one point.
The George case stems from two unrelated drug arrests in Lamoille and Windham counties over two months and involves a co-defendant, Joseph A. Peets, 37, also of Johnson. He also pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge and was sentenced to four years in federal prison.
Morristown Police found the heroin in her car when they stopped George for driving 45 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone on Elmore Street about 1:50 a.m. in August 2020, court records show. George also had $5,224 in a paper bag, police said.
George admitted in a post-arrest statement that she was a heroin distributor, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration wrote in court papers. Morristown Police called in the DEA to assist in the interstate case.
As part of their drug conspiracies, George and Peets were southbound on Interstate 91 in Putney when their rental car crashed into the guardrails on June 29, 2020. Vermont State Police did a consent search and eventually uncovered 546 envelopes of heroin and fentanyl and $19,140 in cash, Trooper Zachary Van Valkenburgh reported.
George and Peets have agreed to forfeit the $19,140 found by state troopers in Windham County, court records.
George also agreed to give up the $5,224 seized by Morristown Police during the August 2020 traffic stop. She also forfeited the 9-mm semi-automatic pistol and ammunition found at her residence, court records show.
