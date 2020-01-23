A three-car crash on Route 100 in Morristown sent five people to Copley Hospital and closed down the state highway for nearly two hours on Monday, Jan. 20.
The three adults driving the vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries — Eliza Chittenden, 45, of Stowe, Ryan Denno, 32, of Morristown and Cynthia Sesko, 65, of Trenton, Maine.
Two young children in Chittenden’s vehicle also were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred on Route 100 just north of Meadow Drive, near the Bourne’s fueling station, at 11:57 a.m. According to police, Chittenden was traveling south when her 2020 Kia Soule rear-ended Denno’s 2016 Jeep Wrangler; he was waiting to make a turn from the southbound lane. The impact pushed Denno’s vehicle into oncoming traffic, where it collided with Sesko’s 2017 Honda CRV, which was traveling north.
Police said firefighters had to extricate Sesko from her vehicle. Along with Morristown police, responding agencies included the Morristown Fire and Emergency Medical Services departments, Stowe Emergency Medical Services and the Hyde Park Fire Department.
All traffic on Route 100 was detoured around the crash; the detours sent drivers up Cochran and Morristown Corners roads to Stagecoach Road. Route 100 reopened to traffic just before 2 p.m.
No charges or tickets have yet been issued in connection with the crash. Police do not yet know what factors may have contributed to it, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash or who witnessed it should call the Morristown Police Department at 888-4211.