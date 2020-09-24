An arsonist with a penchant for torching vehicles appears to be lurking around Johnson, according to Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department detective Scott Kirkpatrick.
Two cars were set on fire in Johnson during the early morning hours of Sept. 12, bringing the total number to five since July 30.
Kirkpatrick believed the fires are linked to the same person, but said he doesn’t think the public needs to fear for their safety, although he noted that fires can be dangerous.
“There’s no evidence at all he has any intention of hurting anyone. He’s just a firebug,” Kirkpatrick said.
The most recent car fires were reported just a few minutes before 5 a.m., in the parking lot of Manchester Lumber, on River Road. Kirkpatrick said, technically, only one of the cars looked to have been purposely set, and it was destroyed completely. Another one parked nearby, however, was also damaged from the fire.
Kirkpatrick said he’s “narrowing down a potential number of suspects,” but said few people have called the sheriff’s department with information.
“There’s a lot of side buzz on social media, but zero leads from the public,” he said this week.
The first car burning happened on July 30, when a woman parked her 2019 Ford Escape at the rail trail parking lot near Dog’s Head and came back to see a container of liquid — on fire — under the car. It quickly leapt to the rest of the vehicle and destroyed it.
A few days later, on Aug. 4, there were two more suspicious vehicle fires in Johnson, one on the campus of Northern Vermont University, the other again at Manchester Lumber. Those fires, and the one on Sept. 12, got so hot they damaged any evidence.
Kirkpatrick said the first fire, though, provided the best leads, since the woman saw the cause and was able to call 911.
“I think, in the end, the information she gave us will be immensely helpful,” Kirkpatrick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.