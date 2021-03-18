The Hyde Park home of James and Jennifer Berry, 311 Whitcomb Island Road, was heavily damaged by fire Monday, March 15. No one was injured.
A passerby noticed a fire on the front porch around 9:24 a.m. and notified the homeowner, who was working inside. The two attempted to extinguish the fire but it quickly grew out of control.
When the Hyde Park Fire Department arrived a short time later, the fire was heavily involved. The home is likely a total loss, firefighters say.
Three investigators from the Department of Public Safety’s fire and explosion investigation unit determined the fire started on the porch in a can used to dispose of cigarette butts. The fire is being ruled accidental.
A family cat was still missing as of Monday. A GoFundMe has been started; see bit.ly/3rVN8Nj.
“There have been several fires caused by the improper disposal of smoking material recently. It is recommended that you dispose of cigarettes in an approved container such a metal can that is partially filled with sand or water,” noted Hyde Park Town Fire Chief Brad Carrier in a press release.
