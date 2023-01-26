Fire destroyed an unoccupied single-family home in Johnson Wednesday night in what investigators are calling a suspected arson.
No one was injured in the blaze.
An off-duty firefighter called 911 after seeing flames inside the building at 157 Vermont Route 100C just outside of the village around 11 p.m. on Jan. 18. When fire crews arrived, the structure was completely enveloped.
The building had been uninhabited for several years, and the owner, Chris Manturuk, was in the process of salvaging materials for use in other construction projects, according to the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.
The building had no heat or electric service at the time of the fire, and investigators are looking into whether the fire was intentionally set.
The building is a total loss with approximately $100,000 in damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON.
