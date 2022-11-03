Two people linked to the fatal shooting of a Lamoille County man almost three years ago are bringing their criminal charges to a conclusion.
Taylor Ruffin Herrington, 36, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court last week to causing the manslaughter death of Michael P. Haines in Jeffersonville in March 2020 while involved in drug trafficking. He also admitted to a second felony count for conspiracy to distribute both heroin and crack cocaine in Chittenden County.
Samantha L. Simms, 35, formerly of South Burlington, was scheduled to plead guilty in the case last week to an unspecified charge, according to court records. Her defense lawyer, Kevin Henry, asked for a two-week delay because Simms became sick after arriving at the jail in South Burlington Oct. 20.
Simms was Herrington’s driver and a witness to the shooting, police said. Last November she denied a charge that she knowingly helped Herrington after the fatal shooting.
Herrington faces up to 15 years in prison for manslaughter and up to 20 years for conspiracy to distribute drugs. He also could face up to $1.25 million in fines.
The fatal shooting was sparked by the reported theft of 60 to 70 bundles of heroin by Haines from Herrington in March 2020. Vermont State Police said they seized 62 bundles of heroin inside a recliner in Haines’ living room after the shooting.
Simms drove Herrington in her truck to and from the Lamoille County home the night of the fatal shooting, police said. She drove him to Burlington after the shooting and Herrington fled to Philadelphia where he was arrested about two weeks later.
Authorities said Haines, 39, was inside his duplex on Hillside Drive in Jeffersonville when he was fatally shot about 3 a.m. on March 3, 2020. Police said Herrington fired six shots into the front of the residence while Haines spoke with state police by phone. One shot pierced the front of the house and killed Haines while he was standing in the kitchen, the plea agreement noted.
The victim’s fiancée, also an eyewitness, barricaded herself and her two children in an upstairs room after the shooting, police said. In court papers, she reported she heard Haines say, “I’m shot. I’m shot.”
Haines, who was born in Burlington, was listed as a landscaper with Moonlight Horticulture on his death certificate. Haines, formerly of St. Albans, was one of two men convicted for a bank robbery at the People’s Trust in Georgia in 2011. He was sentenced to more than 6 years in prison.
Before his arrest Herrington worked as a driver for Uber and Lyft.
According to the plea agreement, Herrington brought drugs to Vermont from the summer of 2018 until his arrest and had various local users, including Haines, to sell his products.
Federal prosecutors in Vermont had asked the U.S. Justice Department in Washington about seeking the possible death penalty in the Herrington case, but it was eventually taken off the table.
Chief Federal Public Defender Michael Desautels questioned whether the shooting case was worthy of any consideration of the death penalty by federal officials. He said in court his office had repeatedly tried to resolve the criminal case since at least September 2020, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office had been dragging its feet.
The prosecution said after Herrington’s arrest on March 19, 2020, that he confided to an unidentified person listed in federal court documents as a “source of information” that he had killed Haines.
“Herrington also told the that source that Herrington had recently solicited several of his associates from Philadelphia to travel to Vermont to kill the witnesses involved in the case,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller said in a court motion at the time.
Hours after the shooting the Vermont Drug Task Force arrested Simms in Winooski for selling methamphetamines. Investigators went after Simms to learn the full identity of the shooter, who was only known to police by his street name. After her arrest Simms tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamines and methamphetamines, then-U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy said during her initial court hearing.
Conroy, who was told Simms had an estimated $1.5 million in stocks and bonds, denied a request for a court-appointed lawyer.
Simms was subsequently convicted in the methamphetamines case. She received a sentence for time served and was placed under federal supervision for three years and fined $4,000. She has continued to roll in and out of legal trouble by not showing up for substance abuse treatments, testing positive for drugs and being a suspect in an aggravated assault on her former boyfriend while they were living in Winooski, court records show.
Simms graduated from Harwood Union High School in Duxbury and in 2011 from the University of Vermont where she majored in animal science. She eventually established her own business, Cheltenham Field Stables in Shelburne. She later moved the business to Charlotte and competed in horse competitions.
