Federal prosecutors in Vermont have taken the possible death penalty off the table for a reported out-of-state drug dealer charged with gunning down a Lamoille County man two years ago.
Taylor Ruffin Herrington, 35, of Philadelphia has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to three felony charges, including using a firearm during drug trafficking and causing the death of Michael P. Haines in Jeffersonville in March 2020.
U.S. attorney Nikolas “Kolo” Kerest said prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Herrington, court records show.
Chief federal public defender Michael Desautels said in a phone interview this week that he had questioned whether the shooting case was worthy of even consideration of the death penalty by federal officials. He said Herrington appreciates the threat of the death sentence is now moot.
Desautels said the case can now move toward a resolution or a trial after two years.
He had said last August in open court that his office had repeatedly tried to resolve the criminal case since at least September 2020, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office had been dragging its feet.
Desautels said it was impossible to make a plea offer until the death penalty question was resolved.
Prosecutors obtained an expanded indictment for Herrington last November that finally included the death of Haines and added a co-defendant — a former South Burlington woman who was an eyewitness to the fatal shooting in Lamoille County — as an accessory after the fact.
Samantha L. Simms, 34, pleaded not guilty last November to a charge that she knowingly assisted Herrington to hinder and prevent his apprehension, trial and punishment on drug and gun charges, records show.
Investigators now believe Herrington had been dealing both heroin and crack cocaine on a regular basis in the Chittenden County region as early as summer 2018. He would bring drugs to Vermont to sell and was assisted in selling them by numerous local addicts, including Haines, court records show.
Police said Simms drove Herrington in her truck to and from the Lamoille County home the night of the fatal shooting.
Haines, 39, was inside his duplex on Hillside Drive in Jeffersonville when he was fatally shot about 3 a.m. on March 3, 2020.
Herrington, who was outside the home, fired into the residence while Haines spoke with state police by phone, a trooper said.
Police seized 62 bundles of heroin inside a recliner in Haines’ living room after the shooting.
Hours after the shooting the Vermont Drug Task Force arrested Simms in Winooski for selling methamphetamines, records show. She was subsequently convicted in that case, but got a time served sentence and was placed under federal supervision for three years and fined $4,000.
During a court hearing in mid-February Judge Christina Reiss sent Simms back to prison for another nine months for repeatedly violating her supervised release by failing to appear at least seven substance abuse treatment sessions last summer. She also tested positive twice in December, officials said.
At one point, Simms owned and operated Cheltenham Field Stable in Shelburne. She later moved it to Charlotte.
