Michael Ulrich

Michael Ulrich

 Courtesy photo

Federal authorities charged a three-time convicted felon from Morristown with using his residence to store, distribute and use illegal substances, officials said.

Michael K. Ulrich, 31, also a suspect in the theft of two handguns from a Waterbury gun store last month, appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in Burlington Thursday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.