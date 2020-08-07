One person is dead after a car struck a pedestrian on Brooklyn Street in Morristown.
According to Morristown police the crash took place at 6:10 a.m. at the four-way intersection with the Northgate and Hannaford plazas. Officers arrived on scene four minutes later and closed Brooklyn Street.
The pedestrian hit in the crash has died, police said. No other details, including the victim’s identity, have been released.
Brooklyn Street will remain closed for several more hours while local police and the Vermont State Police crash reconstruction team work at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.