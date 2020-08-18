A 15-year-old girl with local ties has been missing since Sunday.
According to the Hardwick Police Department, Promise Kempton was last seen in Hardwick at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16.
Police are looking for the public’s help in finding Kempton. She is described as 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and currently has red hair; she was last seen wearing jeans, a black jacket and knee-high boots.
According to police, Kempton has loose ties to Lamoille County, where she lived when she was younger and may still have friends. She also has ties out-of-state, in New Hampshire and Maine.
Anyone with any information about Kempton or who may have seen her should call the Hardwick Police Department at 472-5475.
— Andrew Martin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.