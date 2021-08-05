A Lowell woman was arrested for DUI, second offense, after hitting a telephone pole on Route 109 in Belvidere Center.
Elizabeth Minor, 32, of Lowell, hit a telephone phone on Route 109 in Belvidere. The pole was severed in half.
Several other drivers called Vermont State Police July 28 to report seeing a 2009 Red Suzuki SX4 driving erratically.
Minor was also cited for driving with a criminally suspended license.
She was cited to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court Aug. 18.
