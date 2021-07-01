Three vehicles, including a dump truck, were totaled and one person hospitalized after a bug distracted a driver in a crash in Eden.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Route 100 and Cherry Lane at approximately 7:36 a.m. on June 28, according to Vermont State Police.
Benjamin Longley, 18, of Eden, was driving north on Route 100 in a 2019 Ford Escape when an insect distracted him. As he swatted at it, he crossed the center line and struck the oncoming, south-bound dump truck driven by John Limlaw, 23, of Hyde Park.
The collision of Longley’s SUV and Limlaw’s dump truck sent the latter into a third vehicle, the 2001 Ford F-250 driven to Olivia Asper, 24, of Eden, who was approaching Route 100 on Cherry Lane.
Asper, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, was transported to Copley Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Longley also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but was not taken to the hospital by ambulance.
North Hyde Park, Hyde Park Fire Department, NEMS, Morristown Rescue and Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles assisted state police.
Police say investigation of the accident continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.