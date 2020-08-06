An Elmore house fire Wednesday night killed one of the home’s owners and injured the other, investigators say, noting the fire was likely caused by an electrical malfunction.
According to Vermont State Police, Francis Hill, 68, died from the smoke and soot caused by the fire at his house, 1900 East Elmore Road. The other owner, Amy L. Hill, was taken to UVM Medical Center and treated for smoke inhalation and second-degree burns.
Police say the call came in Wednesday at 9:21 p.m. The first firefighters were on the scene within five minutes and began battling the fire, which was in the living room. They were able to get inside the home and pull Francis Hill to safety where immediate life-saving measures began. Hill was transported to Copley Hospital, but did not survive the thick smoke and soot that rapidly filled the house.
An autopsy will follow to determine the manner and cause of death, police say.
Investigators arrived on scene just before midnight and watched over the home until it could be examined in daylight Thursday.
Investigators say the fire was caused by an electronically powered lift chair/recliner in the living room — chafing of electrical wires in the chair’s lift eventually shorted out and caused the upholstery and foam cushions to ignite.
The Hills were in another part of the house when the fire began, police say. They were alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm in a hallway, but the fire spread too quickly for them to extinguish.
The living room and front porch sustained significant smoke, soot and some water damage, but firefighters were able to save a majority of the structure.
Two dogs and two cats also died in the blaze. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Todd Ambroz of the Vermont State Police at 878-7111, or by email at todd.ambroz@vermont.gov.
