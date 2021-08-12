Vermont State Police arrested Forrest Thomas, 43, of Lake Elmore for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
On Aug. 5, state police detectives from its bureau of criminal investigations, arrested Thomas via a citation through his attorney. Police alleged Thomas had inappropriate contact with a child in 2020.
He has been ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court in Lamoille County on Aug. 25.
