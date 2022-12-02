An Eden resident was shot dead late Thursday in a deliberate and targeted attack, according to Vermont State Police.
Around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 1, police received a report of shots fired at a home on Griggs Road. Officers subsequently located a deceased 66-year-old man at the scene.
A preliminary investigation revealed the possible assailants fled following the shooting. No one is in custody at this time, but police believe the incident appears to be targeted, and they say there is no general threat to public safety.
Police have declined to identify the victim until next of kin is identified, but 2021 property records show the home belonged to Cindy and David Peatman. An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the victim’s death is pending.
This investigation is in its initial stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit, and Field Force Division. The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department is providing assistance.
Police ask that anyone with information that could assist investigators to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
