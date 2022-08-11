A truck driver who killed a passenger in another vehicle after he failed to stop at a slushy, slippery intersection more than four years ago has pleaded guilty to grossly negligent driving with a fatality resulting.
David Rosenhaus, 50, of Queensbury, N.Y., will not face jail time, but was placed on criminal probation for five years and is prohibited from driving a tractor trailer truck while on probation, as part of his conditions for pleading guilty July 21.
Morrisville resident Debbie Jewett, 61, died on Jan. 8, 2018, when an SUV driven by her daughter was struck by Rosenhaus’s 18-wheeler at the intersection of routes 15 and 104 in Cambridge.
Crash investigators determined that, despite the poor driving conditions, there was sufficient warning that Rosenhaus was approaching the stop sign on Route 104 and he was at fault for the crash.
Witnesses at the scene of the crash said they felt the truck was going too fast for the conditions. One person described the slushy, greasy conditions as being “like Crisco on a countertop.”
The driver of a car behind Rosenhaus’s tractor trailer said it appeared Rosenhaus was going about 40 mph when he passed the sign indicating there was a stop sign ahead.
Police said the speed limit on Route 104 in that area is posted at 50 mph and does not change leading up to the intersection.
Rosenhaus told police he tried to slow down as he approached the intersection but could not, despite attempts at “stab-braking.”
He said he hit his horn to warn the Highlander, which he saw rounding the curve on Route 15 near the intersection — Route 104 has a stop sign, but Route 15 does not.
According to her obituary, Debbie Jewett worked at Lamoille Health and Hospice for roughly 25 years, and “being able to help people was very rewarding to her.” She enjoyed gardening, growing strawberries and blueberries and picking fiddleheads.
Jewett was married to her husband Jerry for 30 years and she was particularly fond of his French toast, which she liked served with peanut butter.
“Debbie was always available to offer advice for everything from parenting to removing a difficult stain,” her obituary read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.