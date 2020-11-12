An ATV driver who rolled his machine in Eden, seriously injuring his passenger who later died, was more than twice as intoxicated as is legally allowed, police say.
James Abare, 26, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty last week in Lamoille County Superior Court to felony charges of driving under the influence and grossly negligent driving, both of them resulting in a fatality.
The passenger, Lucas Gleason, 25, of Eden, suffered critical injuries in the Aug. 30 crash and had to be removed from the scene by medical helicopter. Gleason died Sept. 7.
According to Vermont State Police trooper Clay Knight’s affidavit, the crash happened Aug. 30 around 5:45 p.m., on Route 100 in Eden Mills, near the former Ingalls Market.
A witness told police he had been driving his own ATV north along Route 100 and Abare came “screaming” past him along the S-turns leading into Eden Mills. Another witness standing in his driveway told police he estimated Abare was going 80 mph.
Abare’s ATV, a Polaris RZR XP side-by-side model with a roll cage, flipped and Gleason was thrown from the vehicle and later airlifted to the UVM Medical Center. According to Knight, Gleason’s injuries included collapsed lungs, multiple broken ribs, a fractured skull, broken vertebra and numerous other broken bones.
Police found alcohol containers at the crash site, including a can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade stuck in the roll cage. Abare, who had been taken to Copley Hospital with a concussion and minor injuries, submitted to sobriety tests, including a blood sample. Police say he kept asking about his friend and passenger, Gleason.
Abare’s blood sample drawn at Copley registered 0.150 percent blood alcohol concentration, but the Vermont Forensics Lab indicated his BAC at the time of the crash was 0.209 percent.
Police reviewed security camera footage from Eden General Store, which showed Abare and Gleason there just minutes before the crash. Police say Abare “appears to be very unsteady while walking.”
If convicted of the crimes, Abare faces 15 years for each charge.
