A man suffered severe, life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon when his car slammed into a tree and burst into flames in Craftsbury. Witnesses were able to get him out of the wreck before the fire reached him, Vermont State Police said.
Hunter Lanphere, 20, of West Glover was driving north on Creek Road — a dirt road — at high speed when the car went off the road and hit a tree near Atwood Drive at 3:22 p.m., police said. He was not wearing a seat belt and was badly hurt.
The car, a 2007 Volvo, caught fire after the impact, but the people who saw the crash came to Lanphere’s rescue before flames engulfed the car, demolishing it.
He was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center by the UVM Critical Care Transport Team and was reported in critical condition on Wednesday.
In addition to state police, the Craftsbury Fire Department and the Morrisville and Glover emergency medical services responded to the accident.
Police said the crash is under investigation.