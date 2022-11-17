Along with most of their possessions, a family lost their husky-pit bull mixed-breed dog, Bailey, in a fire last Thursday night.
The dog has been described by its owner, Jessica Harden, as having brindle coloring, of a medium size and without a collar as she slipped out during the commotion of sirens and flames.
The dog was last seen on Monday evening crossing Route 15 not far from the former house near the Lamoille Valley Transportation bus depot.
The Harden family, which includes a newborn infant, was woken up around midnight by passersby banging on their door warning of a fire. The section of Route 15 where the fire took place was closed from around 12:30 a.m. to 2:45 a.m. Friday morning. No one was injured in the blaze.
Along with help finding their lost dog, the Harden family is also crowdfunding resources to help replace their belongings and get back on their feet. Those interested in donating go to bit.ly/3UTYG1K.
