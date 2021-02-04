The Morrisville Fire Department is asking for the community’s help in keeping hydrants free and clear of snow during the winter.
The department is asking that Morrisville and Morristown residents who spend time clearing their own driveways or walkways of snow take a few minutes to dig out any nearby hydrants. The work obviously isn’t mandatory, Morrisville Chief Denny DiGregorio said, but it is a great, easy way for people to help out their neighborhood and make it a safer place.
Firefighters responding to any fires can lose precious seconds if they have to dig out those hydrants, DiGregorio said, and once a fire gets going it can double in size every minute.
It’s Morristown’s own “Adopt a Hydrant” program, DiGregorio said. “Help out your neighbors.”
