Vermont State Police say an Albany man set fire to the inside of a cruiser after being taken into custody on Apple Drive in Craftsbury.
Police were called to a home there on Jan. 9 around 4:50 p.m. after they say Donald Billow, 42, was threatening a former partner and her family with a gun.
After arriving at the scene, state police found Billow on Wild Branch Road and he was handcuffed and placed into the back of the cruiser.
Troopers later saw smoke coming from the cruiser, rushed to open the rear door and saw flames rising on the passenger seat next to Billow. Troopers removed him from the cruiser and extinguished the fire.
Billow was treated for smoke inhalation at North Country Hospital in Newport. Police said he sustained no burns.
According to police, cruiser cam footage revealed that Billow, while handcuffed, intentionally started the fire in the cruiser with a lighter.
Billow was charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault, driving under the influence, impeding, unlawful mischief and driving with a suspended license. Arson charges are pending.
Billow appeared in Vermont Superior Court in Newport on Jan. 10 and was held without bail at the Northern State Correctional Facility.
— Staff report
