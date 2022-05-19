A Craftsbury man who police say hit his friend with his truck, severely injuring him, and later dumped him in a cornfield, pleaded not guilty May 12 to charges of attempted second-degree murder, grossly negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting, and two counts related to driving under the influence.
Parker Clark, 20, is being held without bail.
The victim, Tyler Friend, 19, of Craftsbury, was flown by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he remains in critical condition.
Police said on May 11 at about 9:50 p.m. they received a report of an injured man in a cornfield off South Albany Road in Craftsbury.
Police said Clark struck Friend with his truck while doing doughnuts at the boating ramp access on Beach Road in Greensboro, and then loaded Friend into his truck, drove to a cornfield on a remote farm off South Albany Road, took him to the edge of the woods and dumped him over a small ravine and into a slow-moving creek.
While fleeing, Clark’s truck got stuck in the mud and police said he subsequently pulled or carried Friend out of the wooded ravine before going to a local farm to call for help.
Police processed Clark for driving under the influence at the Derby state police barracks.
Assisting departments included Hardwick Rescue, Glover Ambulance, Newport Ambulance, Craftsbury Fire Department, Orleans County Sheriff’s Department and, later, DHART helicopter services.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
