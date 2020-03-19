A Craftsbury man has been charged with leading police on two different high-speed chases late on Saturday, March 7, and early on Sunday, March 8.
According to the Morristown Police Department, Joseph Wright, 20, of Craftsbury was cited by police on Monday, March 16, after police concluded their investigation into the on-again, off-again chase a week before.
Wright was charged with two counts of eluding police, two counts of excessive speed and two counts of gross negligent driving. Wright also received several traffic tickets, including one for driving after civil license suspension.
According to police, an officer tried to stop a car at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, on Route 15 near Munson Avenue after observing several traffic violations, including a loud exhaust and erratic driving. When police attempted to stop the silver 2004 Saab, it sped east toward Wolcott. A chase ensued, but police called off the pursuit near the Mountain View Snack Bar due to unsafe speeds and erratic driving.
Roughly one hour later, a different Morristown officer spotted the Saab back in town at Cumberland Farms at 12:40 a.m. After confirming it was the same vehicle, police tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver drove toward the officer, up on a sidewalk and over a snowbank. Police pursued the car up Route 12 for a short time before calling off that chase as well due to unsafe speeds.
Using surveillance footage taken at Cumberland Farms, police asked for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the Saab. Several tips were called in and police were able to identify Wright, taking him into custody and citing him on Monday.